Harmony plots €38m Dundalk solar farm
Harmony Solar, a Wexford-based renewable energy developer, is set to apply for planning permission for a solar farm near Dundalk, Co Louth, which could be worth up to an estimated €38m.
The proposed site, which is based 4km from Dundalk in Kilcurly, has the potential to power up to 11,000 homes.
Harmony Solar recently wrote to residents to inform them of its intention to apply for planning permission with Louth County Council.
In the document, which has been seen by the Sunday Independent, the company outlined that the site would be developed across just over 155 acres of agricultural land.
It also stated that the company anticipated agricultural activity, such as sheep grazing, could continue on the site when operational.
Industry sources said the development of the solar farm could represent an investment of around €38m.
It is anticipated the proposed solar farm could be operational for up to 30 years.
Declan Breathnach, the Fianna Fáil TD for the Louth constituency, said he supported and welcomed efforts to move toward renewable energy in Ireland. However, he was disappointed that Harmony had not engaged with local representatives.
John Swan, a director with Harmony Solar, confirmed the company was preparing a planning application for the site. He did not wish to comment on the proposals further.
