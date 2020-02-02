Harmony plots €38m Dundalk solar farm

Harmony Solar, a Wexford-based renewable energy developer, is set to apply for planning permission for a solar farm near Dundalk, Co Louth, which could be worth up to an estimated €38m.

The proposed site, which is based 4km from Dundalk in Kilcurly, has the potential to power up to 11,000 homes.

Harmony Solar recently wrote to residents to inform them of its intention to apply for planning permission with Louth County Council.

In the document, which has been seen by the Sunday Independent, the company outlined that the site would be developed across just over 155 acres of agricultural land.

