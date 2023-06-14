Happy Pear twins crowd fund for expansion into the ‘UK and beyond’

The Happy Pear vegan food business is seeking investment from the public for an overseas expansion, tapped a Dutch crowd funding platform to sell shares.

Twin brothers and vegan influencers Steve and Dave Flynn announced the equity crowd funding drive on Wednesday “to enable international expansion” they said in a statement.

The 19-year-old company consists of a café, shop, an organic farm, a coffee roastery, 60 food products and several cookbooks. The food products are sold in SuperValu, Centra and other independent shops across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The brand also offers healthy eating courses through its website and app, and has around 1.6 million followers across its social media platforms.

The shares being offered are redeemable ordinary shares and can be acquired via the Dutch online crowd investing platform, Broccoli, which works with environmentally and ethically focused-businesses.

Shares can be reserved on The Happy Pear website.

The Happy Pear said in a statement that it is seeking to grow its market share in the UK “and beyond”.

The company has already received reservations of over €1.5m, it said, with strong interest from additional parties.

“We’ve been approached by various investors and venture capitalists over the last number of years but as we’re a community-based business, we felt it was more fitting for us to allow our community, who helped in our development, the opportunity to become an owner in The Happy Pear and share in our growth,” said David Flynn.

“We have significant plans to expand globally and we’re excited to welcome new owners into this exciting journey.”