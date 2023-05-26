H&MV Engineering to create new jobs as it opens Limerick headquarters

Irish engineering firm HM&V plans to add new jobs to both its Irish and international operations following the opening of its new global headquarters in Castletroy, Limerick.

The company, which was founded in Limerick in 1997, said today it will add 700 new roles across the organisation over the next five years.

HM&V currently employs 700 people in Ireland across its offices in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Thurles. It also has a number of international locations across the UK and India, as well as in Frankfurt, Oslo and Madrid.

The company provides design, engineering and construction services, with a focus on data centres and renewable energy.

The newly opened Limerick headquarters will span 36,000 sq ft, with enough space for 350 staff. The new space also has virtual reality facilities.

The Limerick office also features training facilities to allow H&MV to expand its graduate and apprenticeship programmes and will provide up-skilling opportunities for staff.

Recruitment is currently underway for a number of new positions at the site and will continue over the coming years.

"I am delighted to announce the creation of 700 additional jobs over the next five years across H&MV Engineering’s global operations,” chief executive PJ Flanagan said.

"This is the latest expansion for H&MV Engineering since the foundation of the business in 1997 and our new global HQ will serve as the base for delivering our next phase of growth both in Ireland and internationally.”