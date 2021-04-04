| -0.2°C Dublin

Hamilton scopes out growth for Netwatch in UK and Europe

Wendy Hamilton of security tech firm Netwatch is looking to grow the firm in the UK, Europe and the US – despite the pandemic doing its worst

Wendy Hamilton, MD of Netwatch, at the firm's Carlow HQ. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

This time last year Wendy Hamilton had put a move to the US, to take up the position of group chief executive at Irish security tech firm Netwatch, on what she assumed would be a brief pause.

Having accepted the new high-powered corporate role in late 2019, she spent much of early 2020 flying to and from America as she waited for all the paperwork to be completed. That all screeched to a halt when Covid grounded flights all over the world.

And while Hamilton was initially focused on keeping operations up and running in a pandemic, her attention soon came back to the needs of Netwatch in the US, where the group’s biggest hopes for expansion lie.

