Half of Irish people expect economy to deteriorate in 2023 – Permanent TSB survey

56pc of respondents believe they are now worse off than they were a year ago. Photo: Collins

Just under half of Irish people expect the economic situation to deteriorate in the next year, according to research from Permanent TSB (PTSB).

The bank’s Reflecting Ireland report revealed that 49pc of the 1,000 people surveyed believe that the economy is set to decline in the next 12 months.

Around 56pc of respondents believe that they are now worse off than they were a year ago.

This was down from 63pc reported in the previous survey conducted in November.

In contrast, just 4pc stated that they are better off today than they were in early 2022.

Looking ahead, 38pc of those surveyed expect to be worse off in the coming year.

The data also illustrated that a large proportion of those surveyed were lacking confidence in how the country is being run, with 60pc reporting that they feel Ireland is now “off-course".

Meanwhile, 28pc feel Ireland is “on the right track” at present.

Two-thirds of respondents said that they felt the prospect of buying a home in Ireland has become less achievable in recent years.

Over half attributed this to financial reasons, while three-quarters of respondents aged 25-34 said cost was the main barrier to owning their own home.

At present, 40pc of those surveyed by the bank said they are currently on the hunt for a property to purchase or rent as demand continues to outstrip supply across the country.

Irish people are continuing to tighten their belts as they attempt to combat the impact of inflationary pressures.

Around 57pc said they socialise less since the pandemic due to soaring costs, while 61pc admitted that saving has become harder in recent years.

Controlling utility bills was also flagged as a concern for 63pc of respondents to the PTSB report as energy costs rose rapidly over the past year.

The impact of the pandemic on working habits was also reflected in the survey’s findings, with flexitime in high demand among Irish workers today.

Over 35pc of workers can now work remotely, with 62pc in the office full-time.

However, a third of workers expressed concerns that prolonged spells of working from home could impact their chances of promotion.