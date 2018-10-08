Half of Irish IT leaders do not trust the public internet as they embark on digital transformation and the growth of private connectivity increases.

Half of Irish IT leaders avoid public internet as private data exchange between firms grows

According to a study carried out by data centre firm Equinix, private data exchange between businesses will grow to ten times the growth in volume of internet traffic in the next three years.

The company's second annual Global Interconnection Index (GXI) prediction, an analytic report based on businesses' direct and private traffic exchange, reveals a significant increase on the projection to 2020 last year.

Further analysis of how Irish enterprises are using interconnection in response to rising workloads showed that IT leaders here see their private data exchange with other businesses, customers and partners increasing by 48pc in the next three years.

Managing director for Ireland and emerging markets at Equinix Maurice Mortell said that internet is giving way to the interconnected-net of things.

"Companies are solving their increasing digital requirements by directly connecting to key business partners through interconnection, as traditional forms of connectivity do not meet the demanding requirements of today’s businesses," he said.

Furthermore, IT professionals are seeing the benefits in avoiding public internet usage, and its corresponding latency and security issues, in achieving business goals.

Some 91pc of those who took part in the market survey see interconnection as a crucial part of a firm's successful digital transformation.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the top technology-driven priority for Irish firms currently is improving cyber security.

Online Editors