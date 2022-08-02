Gym management firm Glofox scores in multimillion euro takeover by US company

Glofox has customers in more than 80 countries, servicing the boutique gym sector

Glofox, the Irish gym management platform that was co- founded by former Connacht rugby player Conor O’Loughlin, is being acquired by US-based ABC Fitness Solutions in a multi-million euro deal.

Glofox has raised more than $23m (€23m) in funding since it was founded in 2014. Earlier this year, it had planned to raise an additional $30m from investors and boost its workforce from 200 to 350.

The company now has customers in more than 80 countries, servicing the boutique gym sector. Its other co-founders are Finn Hegarty and Anthony Kelly. All three executives will remain with the enlarged group in leadership roles.

The Irish company has a swathe of shareholders.

It raised almost €8m in 2019 from backers including UK-based Octopus Titan, which invested €4.4m. Other backers in that fundraising included Partech Ventures and Notion Capital. They had previously invested €2m in the Irish company.

Enterprise Ireland is also a backer, while Silicon Valley Bank has also supported the business.

Italian angel investor Giovanni Matera is also an investor in Glofox via a Northern Ireland-based firm.

The Irish company’s shareholders also include New York-based Gympass. It paid just over €7m in 2020 for a stake in the company behind Glofox, having previously invested in the business

Gympass bills itself as a corporate wellbeing platform, and the company has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, giving it a valuation last year of more than $2.2bn.

ABC Fitness Solutions was acquired in 2018 by US private equity firm Thoma Bravo for an estimated $450m. It has made a number of acquisitions since then.

The chief executive of ABC Fitness Solutions, Bill Davis, has welcomed the planned acquisition of Glofox, which is expected to close later this year.

“Its range of solutions, focus on the boutique gym and studio sector, and impressive international reach are compelling and will help cement ABC’s position as a truly global solution provider within the fitness industry,” he said.

“When combined with our existing strength in North and Latin America, as well as our market-leading software solutions for the personal trainer and commercial fitness club sectors, we now have a combined offering greater than the sum of its parts and unrivalled by any company in the industry,” he added.

Mr O’Loughlin said the takeover of Glofox by ABC provides the Irish company with “an extremely exciting future”.