Guinness production of zero-alcohol brand to increase by 300pc following €25m investment

Guinness have launched their new 0.0 alcohol-free stout

Diageo will invest €25m into a new facility to meet the increase in demand for Guinness 0.0

The new production facility will be located at St. James Gate in Dublin. It will feature six new processing vessels with a total capacity of 500,000 hectolitres, which represents almost 90 million pints.

The two-storey building will also feature a cold filtration system- which removes the alcohol.

Currently, all global production of the drink takes place at St James’s Gate.

Following the investment, production of the non-alcoholic stout at the site is set to rise by 300pc.

Guinness 0.0 was launched in 2021 after a four-year development process.

It is expected to account for around 10pc of all Guinness trademark sales in Ireland in the coming years, according to Diageo.

“This expansion in production capacity at St James’s Gate is a testament to the quality of Guinness 0.0 and the growth of the non-alcoholic category, as consumers look for more choice on different occasions,” Diageo Ireland managing director Barry O’Sullivan said.

"We expect the growth of Guinness 0.0 to be another export success story for Ireland,” he added.

The drinks giant also reported that the Guinness 0.0 four pack is now the top selling four pack offering in both Ireland and Britain.