Growth: Huawei's Irish profits increase 15pc to €5.5m as revenues surge amid 5G

Pre-tax profits at the main Irish arm of Huawei last year increased by 15pc to €5.5m. New accounts filed by Huawei Technologies (Ireland) Co Ltd show that pre-tax profits increased after revenues surged 38pc to €164.8m from €119.4m.

Numbers employed here at the Chinese headquartered firm increased from 115 to 140 and staff costs last year went up to €29.8m. The directors' report the company last year "has maintained consistent growth and successfully expanded the scale of the business". Eir has adopted Huawei in its 5G network and in their report Huawei directors address the controversy that has engulfed Huawei's global operations.

"During the past two years unfounded and unsubstantiated security concerns spread across international media regarding the network technology related to Huawei's 5G technology," they said.

"Huawei continues to assure governments and customers the network's security is its absolute priority. In 2019, Huawei entered one 5G delivery contract with a local operator and launched the 5G service. This success, demonstrates Huawei's 5G delivery capability."

On the business impact of Covid-19, the directors said that "there is a risk that revenue targets for 2020 may not be realised". They add that they "will aim to achieve the best possible financial performance in a challenging economic climate".

