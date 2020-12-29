| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

REVIEW Grounded and gutted – Airlines’ battle won’t be over even when health shock from Covid has finally passed

John Mulligan

Grounded: Passenger aircraft sit parked on the runway at Chateauroux airport, France. The single-runway airport located in France&rsquo;s flat, central basin had to turn away airlines seeking to store more planes. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Grounded: Passenger aircraft sit parked on the runway at Chateauroux airport, France. The single-runway airport located in France&rsquo;s flat, central basin had to turn away airlines seeking to store more planes. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Grounded: Passenger aircraft sit parked on the runway at Chateauroux airport, France. The single-runway airport located in France’s flat, central basin had to turn away airlines seeking to store more planes. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Grounded: Passenger aircraft sit parked on the runway at Chateauroux airport, France. The single-runway airport located in France’s flat, central basin had to turn away airlines seeking to store more planes. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

What a year!

After enduring what has been the most catastrophic period ever for the modern aviation industry, airlines – and passengers – are now pinning their hopes on global Covid inoculations spurring a return to some sense of normality in 2021.

But even if there’s a spike in flyers next year, huge damage has already been wrought.

Privacy