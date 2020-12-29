What a year!

After enduring what has been the most catastrophic period ever for the modern aviation industry, airlines – and passengers – are now pinning their hopes on global Covid inoculations spurring a return to some sense of normality in 2021.

But even if there’s a spike in flyers next year, huge damage has already been wrought.

Airlines, lessors and manufacturers have been pummelled by the black swan event. Casualties litter the Covid battlefield.

Scandinavian carrier Norwegian is currently navigating examinership in Ireland. With billions of euro of debt, and already under financial duress even before the pandemic, it’s long-term future is uncertain.

It also marked a lucky escape for Aer Lingus parent IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level. In early 2019, IAG, which had established a small stake in Norwegian, said it wouldn’t make an offer for the carrier and sold its holding.

Dublin-based lessor AerCap, headed by CEO Gus Kelly, became, temporarily, Norwegian’s biggest shareholder following a debt-for-equity swap. Other lessors also became shareholders in the ailing airline.

Limerick-based lessor Nordic Aviation Capital – the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft – also successfully secured approval in court for a scheme of arrangement that saw it obtain a standstill and deferral agreement with lenders for tens of millions of dollars of certain interest and principal payments on $6bn of debt.

Lufthansa and Air France-KLM were two major European carriers that were forced to lean on government crutches.

Others, such as IAG and Ryanair, sought support from shareholders, raising billions of euro to shore up balance sheets being annihilated by the pandemic.

Ryanair cried foul as governments weighed in to support other carriers, insisting that what it deemed “illegal” aid would damage Europe’s competitive landscape for years to come.

Carriers have also engaged in aircraft sale and leasebacks to free up cash.

The pandemic saw the unprecedented collapse of global traffic, as lockdowns grounded traffic in large chunks of the world. About two-thirds of the world’s commercial aviation aircraft were sitting on the tarmac in the depths of April.

In December last year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicted that global passenger numbers for 2021 would rise 4pc to 4.72 billion. Net profits for 2020 were expected to hit $29.3bn (€23.9bn), compared to $25.9bn in 2019.

But what a difference a virus makes.

In November, IATA reckoned that airlines around the world will lose a total of $118bn (€96.5bn) this year, more than the $84.3bn it forecast back in June that they’d lose.

The bad news will continue in 2021. IATA thinks 2021 will see a net loss of $38.7bn – more than doubled the $15.8bn it anticipated back in June that they’d lose next year.

In Ireland, the devastation has been significant.

All airports saw huge declines in traffic numbers. Ireland West Airport – commonly known as Knock Airport – even closed temporarily as services at the facility were suspended.

At Dublin Airport, the country’s largest gateway, less than nine million passengers are expected to have passed through its terminals this year – around the same figure it saw in 1995. In 2019, the figure was a record 32.9 million.

The airport is operated by the semi-State DAA, which also controls Cork Airport.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said in October that the company had at that stage accumulated more than €150m in losses since the pandemic began. Its net debt was expected to double by the end of this year.

The DAA’s debt at the end of 2019 was €430m.

Mary Considine, the CEO of Shannon Group, which controls Shannon Airport, said in October that the airport’s revenue was down by more than €1.3m a week.

The DAA has launched a discount incentive scheme for airlines to boost traffic numbers next year.

But the European arm of Airports Council International (ACI) said this month that more than 6,000 routes that were operated from Europe’s airports had still not been restored nine months after beginning of the pandemic.

Shannon Airport is one of the hardest hit regional airports in the EU for direct connectivity, it said.

ACI Europe condemned what it said was a “blanket quarantine” approach being taken in many countries to contain the Covid virus.

“The damage is so systemic that relying solely on market forces to restore air connectivity would not be realistic,” said ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec.

A woman pictured in the empty departures area of Dublin Airport as concern grows regarding the impact of foreign travel on the level of Covid 19 in the country. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Whatsapp A woman pictured in the empty departures area of Dublin Airport as concern grows regarding the impact of foreign travel on the level of Covid 19 in the country. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“The EU and governments across Europe must urgently intervene to help jump-start it,” he added. “We need a recovery framework for aviation that includes air connectivity restart schemes.”

Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service on a franchise basis, also suffered heavily as the pandemic persisted.

In a major blow to Stobart Air, Aer Lingus selected Conor McCarthy’s newly-formed Emerald Airlines as the preferred bidder to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service beyond the end of 2022 when the current contract expires.

There were some significant management changes close to home.

Willie Walsh finally got to step down as CEO of IAG, after agreeing to postpone his departure from earlier in the year to help the group deal with the Covid crisis.

He was succeeded by Luis Gallego. Mr Walsh was named director general of IATA in November, a role he’ll take up next April.

“My style will be different to what has gone before me,” said Mr Walsh.

“I too am a businessman. I too understand how governments operate but I am even more critical of how they get things done, or more importantly, in many cases how they have failed to get these done.”

Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle – in the role for less than two years – returned to his old stomping ground in the autumn as he was named chief executive of British Airways, succeeding Alex Cruz. Donal Moriarty was appointed interim CEO at Aer Lingus.

Meanwhile, Boeing secured approval from US, European and other international aviation safety authorities to allow its troubled 737 Max jets to fly again more than 18 months after they were grounded around the world due to two fatal crashes.

A major upgrade of the aircraft was required to make it safe.

At the beginning of December, Ryanair confirmed an order for additional 75 Max jets, bringing its total firm commitment for orders for the aircraft to 210.

Airlines, airports, lessors and other sectors including tourism are pinning their hopes on 2021. But many tough months lay ahead.

The battle is not over, recovery will not come overnight. But a new year and vaccines bring at least a glimmer of light.