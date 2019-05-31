Gross profits at Web Summit rise to €16m, company's latest accounts show

Gross profits at Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit have risen to €16m on revenues of almost €29m, the company’s latest accounts show.

The accounts for 2017 report an after-tax profit of €3.1m at Manders Terrace, the firm that incorporates Web Summit, Collision and other event brands created by Mr Cosgrave.

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave

The figures represent a steady rise in turnover and profitability in recent years as the company has expanded the number and scale of its conferencing activities.

The accounts also show a rise in employment at the firm’s Dublin headquarters, to over 160 people.

The average pay at the company, according to the accounts, stood at just under €43,000 while directors’ pay was €337,000.

Mr Cosgrave owns the majority of the Web Summit, with co-founders David Kelly and Daire Hickey each owning a very small percentage. No dividend was taken during 2017, according to Mr Cosgrave, while “all earnings were retained for reinvestment”.

In an open letter (see below) timed to accompany publication of the accounts, Mr Cosgrave suggested that the company may now be a “unicorn”, meaning a private company with a valuation of over €1bn. However, there is no external valuation attributed to the firm as it has not sought a public listing or taken investment that might give an indicative value on the company. Dublin-based customer software firm Intercom is currently Ireland’s only tech ‘unicorn’ company, valued at €1.01bn after its last funding round.

Mr Cosgrave said that there are no plans to seek external investment or a public listing.

“Web Summit is not a public company, nor has [it] any intention to go public,” he said.

“Web Summit remains a private tech company, and is entirely employee owned.”

He said that the company turned down a €150M offer from “one of the world’s leading public companies in business events” in 2014. And he said that the company’s long term aim is to build software for other events, “to disrupt the trillion dollar events business”.

“Our accounts for our Irish operations show that Web Summit continues to invest and hire in Ireland, despite all our conferences now taking place outside of Ireland.”

The company has just held its North American conference, ‘Collision’ In Toronto, where it attracted over 25,000 delegates.

