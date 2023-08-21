Grocery price inflation falls to lowest level since November

Grocery inflation has dropped to its lowest level in 10 months but prices are still rising in the double digits, according to research group Kantar.

A survey of over 30,000 products in Irish supermarkets revealed that shoppers paid 12.8pc more for these goods in the 12 weeks to August 6 compared with the same period last year.

This was down 1.9pc from the figure reported by Kantar last month, while August marks the third month in a row where there has been a dip in grocery price inflation.

As inflation continues to decline, shoppers are noticing some price cuts on supermarket shelves.

"Compared to May 2023, when grocery inflation hit its highest peak of 16.5pc, we are starting to see a slight decline in average prices on essential lines,” business development director Emer Healy said.

Consumers are now spending 36c less on butter, milk and cheese combined, Kantar reported.

"The average increase in the household weekly grocery shop is €9.10 compared to last year, well below the extra €17.80 shoppers would have paid if they bought the same items 12 months ago based on the current rate of inflation,” Ms Healy added.

Total take-home grocery sales rose by 6.5pc in the four weeks to August 6, with grocery price inflation the main driver of this boost in sales.

The percentage of items purchased on promotion in this period is 24.8pc, down 0.2 percentage points compared with the same time last year. This is down by almost three percentage points in comparison to 2020, the research revealed.

As the number of products on offer in-store declines, Irish shoppers are focused on other methods of cutting costs, including the purchase of own-brand goods.

Sales of supermarket’s own label goods jumped 13pc in the past 12 weeks, while purchases of branded items were up 5.7pc in the same period.

Own brand products now hold a market share of 48.1pc, surpassing the branded equivalent for the third month in a row. The branded share in the Irish market stands at 46.3pc.

Rainy weather last month also contributed to a €2.5m decline in spending on ice cream year-on-year. Spending on barbeque essentials, such as chilled burgers and grills, plummeted by almost half a million euro in the period, while chilled prepared salads fell by €1.3m compared with July 2022.

As Irish consumers were forced to spend more time indoors, confectionary sales were up by €4.7m year-on-year, while the gloomy weather contributed to a €2.8m boost in soup and hot beverage sales last month.

Online sales also rose 11.2pc compared with the same period in 2022, with Irish shoppers making more orders online over the period.

Dunnes Stores and Tesco hold the combined highest share of the Irish grocery market, with a 22.6pc market share each.

SuperValu followed, with a 20.9pc market share.

SuperValu customers make the most trips in store, with an average of 22.2 trips over the 12-week period.

Lidl holds a 13.8pc market share, while Aldi’s market share rose to 12.6pc.