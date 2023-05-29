Grocery inflation softens slightly for second month

Grocery prices are still rising but the rate of inflation dipped for the second month in a row. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Grocery price inflation dropped slightly in May as consumer demand for supermarkets’ cheaper own-brand products soared.

Grocery prices were up by 16.5pc in the 12 weeks to May 14 compared with the same period last year, according to the latest findings from research group Kantar.

This was down just 0.1pc from April but marked the second consecutive monthly decline.

Higher temperatures and the May bank holiday contributed to an increase in supermarket purchases, with grocery sales rising by 11.3pc in the four weeks to May 14.

Shoppers spent €6.6m on beer and lager in this period, as well as boosting sales of chilled burgers, fresh sausages and grills.

Shoppers opted to visit their local supermarkets more regularly, shopping little but often.

Visits to the store rose by 12pc in the past three months, the equivalent of seven trips.

This shopping strategy, alongside a 13.7pc increase in the average price per pack, contributed an additional €574m to overall market performance for the industry.

This month is also the first time that branded and own-brand label products now have an equal share of the market in Ireland.

Kantar reported that each holds a 47.3pc market share.

“The slight drop in grocery price inflation is without doubt welcome news for shoppers but it is still high – 16.5pc is the third fastest rate of grocery inflation we’ve seen since 2008,” senior retail analyst Emer Healy said.

“In response to the high level of inflation we are seeing consumers change their shopping patterns to offset part of the increased cost.”

The volume of online sales has also declined as customers make more trips in store.

The volume is down 16.3pc compared with the same time last year.

However, due to the increase in costs, shoppers are spending an additional €5.3m online compared with May 2022.

Overall, Dunnes Stores retained the top spot in the Irish grocery market, with a 23.1pc market share.

Tesco held a 22.4pc market share, followed by SuperValu, with a market share of 20.6pc.

SuperValu customers made an average of 21.7 trips over the 12-week period.

Lidl now holds a 13.3pc market share, while rival discounter Aldi’s market share rose to 12.3pc last month.