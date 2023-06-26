Grocery inflation declines to lowest level this year but prices continue to rise

Grocery inflation has slowed again, falling to the lowest level recorded so far this year.

However, prices are continuing to increase, according to the latest findings from research group Kantar.

A survey of over 30,000 products in Irish supermarkets revealed that shoppers paid 15.8pc more for these goods in the 12 weeks to June 11 compared to the same period last year.

However, this reflected a decline from the 16.5pc reported in May.

“This latest drop in grocery price inflation will be very welcome news for consumers, although it is too soon to say if this is the ceiling as inflation rates are still much higher than we have previously seen,” senior retail analyst Emer Healy said.

Take-home grocery sales rose by 10pc in the four weeks to June 11 as consumers enjoyed spells of good weather.

Consumers were shopping little and often to snap up the best deals, with the percentage of packs sold on promotion rising to 25.8pc.

This was up slightly from 24.7pc last year.

Shoppers spent an additional €2.9m on beer and lager, as well as an extra €1.9m on burgers and grills. A further €1.2m was spent on fresh sausages.

Sales of own-brand goods, a trend that has emerged since inflation began to rise, continued this month. Growth of own-label products jumped 15pc over the 12-week period.

Sales of branded items rose by 7.8pc.

In the same period, the amount spent on value own label ranges increased by €15.7m as consumers sought out the cheapest offerings to cut costs.

Almost 17pc of households in Ireland now shop online, Kantar research revealed. Digital grocery shopping rose by 2.2pc year-on-year, with shoppers spending an additional €3.5m.

Tesco, Dunnes and Lidl all saw growth levels ahead of the total market in the three months to June 11.

The gap between the top two retailers is beginning to narrow, Kantar data showed.

Overall, Dunnes Stores retained the top spot in the Irish grocery market, with a 22.9pc market share.

Tesco held a 22.6pc market share, followed by SuperValu, with a market share of 20.7pc.

SuperValu customers made an average of 24 trips over the 12-week period.

Lidl now holds a record share of 13.7pc, while rival discounter Aldi’s market share remained at 12.3pc.

