Grocery bills to rise €662 a year as supermarkets reduce promotions

Irish shoppers are now buying less in store as grocery inflation soars to a 14-year high of 9.5pc and its getting harder to snap up a discount.

According to the latest figures from research group Kantar, consumer spending on groceries dipped by 0.7pc over the 12 weeks to 7 August.

Consumers are also finding it more difficult to find bargains. The share of groceries being sold on promotion stood at 24.6pc in the past 12 weeks. This marks a big decline from the period around the last economic downturn, with 34.2pc of groceries sold on promotion in 2010.

In the past four weeks, the value of grocery sales grew by 1.6pc, with Irish consumers now spending an additional €14.5m. Kantar reports that consumers are now paying 8.1pc more per item this month compared to the same period last year.

Shoppers also increased their number of visits to the supermarket by 2.3pc in the past month, making on average 19 trips.

Despite the rising number of shopping trips, consumers are buying less. Volume sales decreased by 9.2pc in the past month.

Senior retail analyst Emer Healy said that the impact of inflation on shopping budgets is “unavoidable” for many, with items that commonly feature on shopping lists most affected.

“Everyday essentials such as butter, milk, flour, eggs and bread are seeing some of the biggest price rises. This rise means that the average annual shop could rise by a staggering €662 if consumers buy the same products as they did last year,” she said.

Demand for own-brand offerings continued this month, with sales up by 3.5pc. This increase is now worth €44.5m to Irish retailers, with own label items now accounting for 46.7pc of total Irish grocery market spend.

This is up 2.7pc from 2020.

Online shopping remains a popular choice for consumers, with consumers taking advantage of the ability to track spend and reduce petrol costs. Over 16pc of Irish population now purchase their groceries online

Tesco and Dunne hold the top spot in the Irish grocery market, with a market share of 21.9pc each. SuperValu is third, with 21.5pc and is the supermarket chain visited most frequently.

Discount grocers Lidl and Aldi followed, with a market share of 13.4pc and 12.7pc respectively.