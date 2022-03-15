UK-listed asset manager Gresham House has bought Burlington Real Estate, the Irish property company that manages assets formerly controlled by Treasury Holdings, for €1.8m.

The deal is Gresham’s second acquisition in Ireland after purchasing Appian Asset Management last year and nearly doubles the firm’s assets under management to €750m.

The transaction also cements a five-year strategic partnership between Burlington and Appian – now Gresham House Ireland - whereby Burlington acted as investment adviser to the Appian Burlington Property Fund, which invests in commercial properties in greater Dublin.

Under the terms of the deal the Burlington team, including founders John Bruder and Niall Kavanagh, will join Gresham House’s wider real estate activities in Ireland.

Read More

The company said there would be no change to Burlington’s current operations, which include managing landmark Dublin properties including the Central Park office complex in Leopardstown, the recently refurbished Frascati Centre in Blackrock and the Bank of Ireland headquarters.

As part of the agreement, the sellers of Burlington will also become owners of subscription shares in Gresham House.

Mr Bruder and Mr Kavanagh established Burlington Real Estate in 2012 from the remnants of Treasury Holdings, the property giant that was built by Johnny Ronan and Richard Barret and put into receivership by Nama in 2011, owing about €1bn.

Mr Bruder was chief executive of Treasury while Mr Kavanagh was director of property at the firm.

The pair reportedly explored floating Burlington on the stock exchange in 2014 as a real estate investment trust (REIT) along the lines of Hibernia REIT and Green REIT.

As an alternative asset manager, Gresham House offers a range of funds, directed investments and tailored opportunities outside the conventional asset categories of stocks, bonds and cash.

Typical alternative assets can include private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, commodities and property.

“Having worked closely with John and the team at Burlington Real Estate for over five years in their capacity as adviser to our property fund, we see a strong cultural fit with the Gresham House Group and our ambitions in Ireland,” said Patrick Lawless, managing director of Gresham House Ireland.