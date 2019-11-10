Greg O'Gorman: Life after Kilkenny group row

Greg O'Gorman, a member of the well-known Kilkenny retail family, has spoken for the first time this week on the end of the High Court legal battle he waged against his mother, Marian O'Gorman.

Greg O'Gorman was sacked by Marian O'Gorman in 2016 and took legal action, alleging that he had been unfairly dismissed and that she had reneged on an agreement which would have given him ownership of 25pc of the business.

The case continued for two years, during which time he threatened to picket the Nassau Street store where he had previously worked. It was announced last year that it had been "resolved to the satisfaction of all parties."

While a confidentiality agreement limits what Greg O'Gorman can say about the outcome of the dispute, he spoke to the Sunday Independent about his reasons for taking the case and the ramifications it had on the famous retail family.

