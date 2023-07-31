Greenwashing: less than one third of Irish firms meet EU rules around sustainable investments, survey finds

A survey of 125 financial services firms in Ireland has revealed that fewer than one third of the companies are fully adhering with EU compliance rules around ‘green’ investments.

The Compliance Institute, a Dublin-based industry body for regulatory and compliance professionals, said there was still “significant unease” around the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

The SDFR was first introduced in March 2021 and aims to make it easier for investors to learn about a fund’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials.

The regulation, which is designed to help clients more readily assess the environmental impact of a fund, is supposed to help the reduction of ‘greenwashing’, a form of deceptive marketing where companies try to put a ‘green’ spin on their normal activities.

However, the UK-based research organisation Common Wealth found earlier this year that three of the top asset management funds held almost $1bn in bonds issued by fossil fuel companies through their ESG labelled funds.

"Any companies acting deceptively or unethically in this regard can be held to account,” said the chief executive of the Compliance Institute, Michael Kavanagh.

“We now see the practice of greenwashing in companies of all sizes, with many ‘green’ references being simply marketing aids rather than measurable environmental initiatives.”

From the beginning of the year, asset managers have had to make pre-contractual disclosures for products which promote ESG characteristics.

This makes it possible for both customers and advisors to identify and compare funds that claim to have to have a lower carbon footprint, as well as funds that make targeted sustainable investments.

Funds are now divided into separate categories, ranging from those that only address ESG risks to those that target specific sustainability objectives.

Companies must also disclose the extent to which their portfolios are exposed to gas and nuclear-related activities.

However, the new regulation has also created confusion among asset managers across the EU due to uncertainty about which category a fund should fit into.

More than half of the Irish organisations surveyed support the rules but 40pc believe that the rules are tough on those operating within the sector. While 78pc have taken action to incorporate the new standards, just 29pc say they are fully compliant.

Hundreds of funds have downgraded from the highest ranking – Article 9 – to Article 8 in recent months as asset managers across the EU grappled with the new rules.

A Morningstar report revealed that 307 Article 9 funds, with an asset under management value of €170bn, had downgraded in the final quarter of 2022, with a further €99bn downgraded in January.

The EU issued amendments in April to clarify the disclosures, highlighting the fact that there is no specific approach to determine the impact of a fund but suggested that fund managers must share how they reached their assessment.

"The SFDR is the first regulation to set rules on how financial market participants should disclose sustainability related information,” Financial Services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said.

“The application of the SFDR requirements represents a challenge to industry and regulators.”

Despite the clarification from the EU, almost one in five of the Irish companies surveyed said they were still awaiting further guidance on how to proceed with the sustainability regulation. However, they plan to adapt to the requirements this year.