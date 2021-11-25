Greencore’s Patrick Coveney to quit as CEO after 14 years

Greencore CEO Patrick Coveney struggled to make an impact during his time at the helm

Patrick Coveney, the long-time chief executive of Irish food group Greencore, is leaving the role.

His departure came a week after Mr Coveney and the company’s spokesman denied to the Irish Independent that the CEO was preparing to leave the group.

Mr Coveney is leaving Greencore to join UK stock market-listed SSP Group as chief executive.

SSP Group is the owner of the Upper Crust chain of sandwich shops that trade at airports and train stations. He succeeds Simon Smith.

The Irish Independent had understood from industry sources that Mr Coveney’s name was being linked to a role with Singapore food ingredients group OFI.

Stock market-listed Greencore said Mr Coveney – the brother of Fine Gael Foreign Affairs Minister Simon – will take up a leadership role in a different sector, however.

Mr Coveney will resign from Greencore next March.

SSP Group chairman Mike Clasper described Mr Coveney as a “strong and strategic leader”.

SSP Group has a market capitalisation of just over £2bn (€2.3bn). It warned in September that it could take until 2024 before its revenues return to pre-Covid levels.

Greencore is the world’s biggest sandwich maker, and supplies products to all the major UK supermarket multiples. It manufactures a range of food-to-go products.

With a market capitalisation of £712m (€846m), it was hit hard by the pandemic and initial lockdowns that saw many retail outlets across the UK and Ireland closed. However, sales rebounded this year as the UK economy reopened.

Mr Coveney has been Greencore chief executive since early 2008, having previously served as its chief financial officer. He was one of the youngest ever chief executives of an Irish-listed company at the time, but struggled during his tenure to make a major impact.

Just three months after he took up the CEO role, Greencore announced that a €21m fraud had been uncovered at its Campsie Springs mineral water business in Scotland. Greencore had to restate profits for the previous two years.

While Mr Coveney wasn’t Greencore CEO when the fraud was being perpetrated, he was group finance director from mid-2005.

Mr Coveney also spearheaded an expansion by Greencore into the US market that was quickly abandoned.

In 2018, Greencore said it was ditching its US operation for almost €1bn. The sale came just two years after it bought Illinois-based Peacock Foods.

He insisted to the Irish Independent at the time he had not considered stepping down in tandem with the decision to exit the US market. He conceded he had been an “advocate and champion” of the group’s move into the market.

Shareholders received proceeds from a special dividend as a result of the US sale.

Greencore said yesterday a search for a new CEO will begin immediately.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Patrick for leading the business for the past 14 years and for transforming Greencore into the UK’s leading convenience food business,” said Greencore chairman Gary Kennedy.