Greencore's CEO Patrick Coveney to stay despite shock exit from US

Greencore CEO Patrick Coveney says he has no intention of quitting the food group after it announced the sale of its entire US operation for $1.07bn (€923m).

He told the Irish Independent that he did not consider stepping down in tandem with the decision by the world's biggest sandwich-maker to ditch America, the expansion into which Mr Coveney conceded he had been an "advocate and champion" of.

"I had the benefit of becoming CEO when I was in my mid-30s. I'm 47 years of age. I have plenty of enthusiasm and energy to do this job," he said. "My experience and capability in relationships in the UK, I think, are a very good fit with what we want to do for the next chapter of growth."

The company has ditched its US arm just two years after forking out $749m (€647m) to buy Illinois-based business Peacock Foods in what was a transformational deal for the Irish firm. It added about $1bn a year in sales for Greencore and quadrupled its US revenues.

Its retrenchment will see it focus solely on the UK and Ireland. Shares in the group see-sawed wildly yesterday, falling as much as 10pc, with more than four times the typical volume traded.

Greencore shareholders stumped up £439m (€500m) in fresh equity to bankroll the 2016 Peacock deal. Greencore will now return £509m (€578m) to them, or 72p per share. The remainder of the proceeds will be used to cut debt.

The United States, where Greencore has customers such as Starbucks and 7-Eleven, has been challenging for the company, which has 13 production facilities there and employs about 2,800 people. Earlier this year, a shock profit warning saw Greencore's shares plunge by a third, and it flagged issues at its US business.

At the end of August, US firm Hearthland made an unsolicited approach to buy Greencore's US business in its entirety.

The owner of Hearthland is Charlesbank and Partners Group, which sold Peacock Foods to Greencore.

Mr Coveney said that because Charlesbank understood the Peacock Foods business, it was willing to pay a better price than what might have been paid by another suitor, such as a private equity group.

The sale to Hearthland values Greencore's entire US operation at about 13 times earnings. That's higher than the 10.4 times multiple placed on the Peacock business when Greencore acquired it.

The Irish company said the sale of its US business represents a premium to both the price paid for Peacock and to Greencore's total invested capital of $979m (€844m) in the United States.

Mr Coveney said he had mixed feelings about the sale of the US business, but the "primary job is to do the right thing for shareholders".

"I feel really good and really engaged around what we will do as a group in the UK going forward from here," he said.

