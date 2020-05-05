Convenience foods producer Greencore yesterday would not be drawn on reports it is in talks to acquire British company Adelie in a rescue takeover.

Both Greencore and UK-headquartered Bakkavor have been linked to food-to-go business Adelie.

A spokesperson for Greencore said the company is "not commenting on media speculation".

But talks on a takeover of Adelie are reportedly ongoing and a deal could be done within days, according to a report from 'Sky News'.

Adelie, which has been owned by asset manager Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) since 2016, produces branded and private-label sandwiches, salads, wraps, and snacks.

Its customers include retailers, coffee shops and contract caterers. The company had revenue of circa £250m (€287m) at September 2018.

In recent years it has lost a number of important contracts including those with UK supermarket giants Asda and Sainsbury's.

With the onset of Covid-19 and the closure of thousands of cafés and restaurant across the UK, food companies are coming under increasing financial pressure.

Jason Molins, food and beverage analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said it was "no surprise" that both Greencore and Bakkavor are being linked with a possible bid for Adelie.

"However, we would note that Greencore would have a greater business overlap and also greater financial flexibility," Mr Molins said.

"With the challenging backdrop of Covid-19 and the precarious position that Adelie finds itself in, we anticipate that any potential suitor would take a prudent approach to any possible bid," he added.

Meanwhile, ICG would not comment on the reports, while attempts were made to contact Bakkavor.

Shares in Greencore - which is led by Patrick Coveney - were down around 2.2pc yesterday afternoon in London.

The company's board said in March that it was taking a 30pc reduction in fees and salary for the following three months as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact the Irish and UK economies.

The UK-focused business also suspended its financial guidance in respect of its year-end September.

In a trading update at the end of March Greencore said it has seen a "marked reduction" in demand for its food-to-go categories in the grocery sector since the UK government announced increased measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus on March 24.

This has been partly offset by volume growth in the group's other convenience categories.

Irish Independent