Greencore sees shares bounce as consumers regain appetite

Shares in Greencore jumped 11pc in London yesterday, with its convenience food business beginning to show signs of recovery.

In the three months to June 26, the food-to-go business was down 52.5pc to £123.8m (€135.6m), as large numbers of people worked from home because of Covid-19, leading to a change in eating habits.

However, as the Irish and UK economies begin to ease open, revenues have recovered "progressively" in this division, Greencore said.

Since its lowest decline of 63pc year-on-year in April, the food-to-go category this month has recovered somewhat to be down 35pc year-on-year this month, according to a trading update.

The company said Covid-19 has had "a dramatic and volatile impact on UK food consumption patterns in the period."

Overall, revenue for the period at the group, headed by Patrick Coveney, declined 36pc year-on-year on a pro forma basis to £240.6m (€264m).

Revenue in the group's other convenience food categories totalled £116.8m (€128m) in quarter three, an increase of 1.8pc on a pro forma basis.

Despite the dramatic fall in revenue in its food-to-go business, Greencore said it delivered positive adjusted earnings for the quarter.

In the year to date, the group's reported revenue was £953.3m (€1bn), a decrease of 12.4pc on the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Greenmore CEO Mr Coveney said: "Our group has traded resiliently, with our deep customer relationships strengthened further, and we are encouraged to see a sustained improvement in demand and category mix.

"We remain confident in the relevance and attractiveness of the food to go channels and categories that we serve. In addition, we are well positioned for new business opportunities and a return to growth as the pandemic subsides."

Greencore also said yesterday it has sold its molasses business for £15.6m (€17m) to United Molasses Marketing. The division is involved in importing and distributing animal feed across Ireland.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to further strengthen the group's balance sheet.

Roland French, an analyst at Davy, said the results "highlight an improving revenue trendline since its April lows".

"With evidence of an improving revenue picture, attention will now turn to network and capacity management (operating leverage) and capital allocation or M&A," he said.

