Greencore sees revenues and profits rise as consumer demand remains strong

Irish food group Greencore reported a “progressive” year-on-year improvement in sales and profit following volume growth and recovery of inflation.

Revenues for the convenience food manufacturer rose to £1.7bn for the year. This marked an increase from £1.3bn recorded last year.

Greencore reported that food to go revenues increased by a quarter across the year. Other convenience food categories saw a 19pc rise in sales.

Revenues in the fourth quarter alone were up by 25pc due to the impact of inflation recovery as well as new business in ready meals.

Greencore also reported a rise in sales in its Irish ingredients trading business and a “low-teen percentage increase in underlying pricing.”

Adjusted operating profit is now expected to be at the lower end of its respective range of between £72m and £77m. Greencore attributed this to absorbing the impact of the rail strikes and the unscheduled UK bank holiday in September.

Last year, the company recorded an adjusted operating profit of £39m in a “challenging” time.

The company has also completed a share buyback programme which commenced in July. The programme saw Greencore repurchase ordinary shares of £10m.

Greencore said it doesn’t currently see an impact on consumer sentiment and demand but added it would remain cautious about the impact of cost-of-living factors in the year ahead.

In a trading update, the company said: “We remain focused on the recovery of inflation through all mechanisms available and are working with our customers and supply partners to mitigate the ongoing impact of the persistently high inflation across the industry on consumer prices.”

Greencore, which is headquartered in Santry, supplies a range of chilled, frozen and ambient foods to major UK food retailers. The company employs 13,000 people and has 16 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the UK.