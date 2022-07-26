Greencore revenues grow as demand for food to go rises

Irish food group Greencore reported a rise in revenues in the third quarter of its financial year as both food to go and other convenience categories performed strongly.

Revenues for the convenience food manufacturer rose to £486.2m in the 14 weeks from 25 March to 1 July. This marked a 35pc growth year-on-year. Pro forma revenue was also 22.3pc above the same period in 2019.

Food to go revenues increased by 41pc to £333.4m, while other categories saw a 23.5pc rise in sales to £152.9m.

According to the company, profit momentum improved in Q3, with Greencore confident that it will deliver strong growth throughout the second half of the year, its peak seasonal trading period.

It expects to generate an adjusted operating profit for the year of between £72m and £77m. Last year, the company recorded an adjusted operating profit of £39m in a “challenging” time.

While supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures remain, Greencore said it was working with partners to mitigate any potential impact on customers. The company anticipates inflation to continue into next year but said at present, there was “limited demand impact” to date.

"I am encouraged by the progress we have made during Q3 against the backdrop of inflationary pressures for the industry. Revenue and profit conversion through the period has been encouraging and we are confident in our ability to continue to manage the various industry challenges and end the year strongly,” said executive chair Gary Kennedy.

“Our leading market positions, close customer relationships and intense focus on efficiencies mean that we look to the future with optimism, and we expect to deliver a strong year on year improvement in profitability, cash flow and returns for FY22."

The company has also commenced a share buyback programme which will see Greencore repurchase ordinary shares for up to a maximum aggregate consideration of £10m.

Greencore, which is headquartered in Santry, supplies a range of chilled, frozen and ambient foods to major UK food retailers. The company employs 13,000 people and has 16 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the UK.