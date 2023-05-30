Greencore reports rise in revenues despite ‘difficult consumer spending environment’

Irish food group Greencore saw sales grow by 20.1pc to £925.8m (€1.06bn) in the 26 weeks to March 31.

The convenience food manufacturer attributed the growth to the recovery of cost inflation, while new business and underlying volume growth also contributed to growth.

Inflation remained a challenge for Greencore in the first half of its financial year.

It reported that inflation had “significantly” increased compared with the same period in 2022, with the majority recovered or mitigated through commodity trackers and price increases, as well as “cost efficiencies”.

Greencore cut 250 roles at the company at the end of March as part of this cost-reduction plan.

The group also reported an operating profit of £11.8m, down from £17.2m a year earlier.

Operating margin declined to 1.3pc from 2.2pc as a result of inflationary pressure.

Greencore said it anticipates a stronger operating profit in the second half of the year due to the seasonality of the business, as well as the impact of easing inflation.

The food manufacturer saw a loss before tax of £6.2m, down from the £1m profit recorded in the first half of its previous financial year. This was due to lower operating profit and a rise in finance costs.

Around £13.2m has been returned to shareholders in the period following a buyback programme – a further £10m buyback is commencing today.

This forms part of Greencore’s plan to return £50m to shareholders by May 2024.

“We are pleased to have delivered strong revenue growth in the seasonally quieter first half of the year, and it is a clear demonstration of Greencore’s ongoing resilience in what is a difficult consumer spending environment,” chief executive Dalton Philips said.

He added that recent growth had been driven by the recovery of inflation.

“While much of the top line momentum has been driven by recovery of inflation, it is encouraging to have achieved good manufactured volume growth, which speaks to the enduring structural demand for the categories in which we operate,” Mr Philips said.