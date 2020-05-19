Greencore profit falls as Covid-19 impacts trading

Convenience food group Greencore saw its profit fall in the 26 weeks ending March 27, as the coronavirus began to impact trading.

Operating profit declined by 14pc to £35.6m (€40m) due to the affect of Covid-19 on food-to-go categories at the end of the period, as the UK and Ireland implemented lockdowns.

The group experienced marginal pro forma revenue growth of 0.1pc to £712.7m (€798m), according to its interim results.

Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore, said: “We have implemented a broad range of actions to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our business and to position us for growth as the pandemic eases.”

Meanwhile, six weeks into the second half of its financial year revenue is now down around 40pc of prior year levels on a proforma basis.

This is due to the coronavirus having had “a dramatic and volatile impact on the shape of UK food consumption.”

Nonetheless, Greencore said there are signs that demand patterns have recently begun to stabilise.

The company said weekly demand in the group’s food-to-go categories in the six week period declined by up to 70pc and is currently less than 60pc below prior year levels.

There has been sustained growth in the group's other convenience categories, in particular cooking sauces, with growth currently about 5pc above prior year levels.

Elsewhere, the company’s balance sheet is “in good shape,” according to analaysts, with £267.5m of available liquidity.

Greencore's banking covenants are being waived for this September’s and March 2021 test periods.

