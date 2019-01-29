Greencore makes 'encouraging' start to financial year despite challenging environment

Food group Greencore said it has made an "encouraging" start to its financial year despite a challenging environment.

The company, which holds its annual general meeting in Dublin this morning, said that its revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter were £363.5m.

On a pro-forma basis, which excludes disposed sites and those that have ceased trading, revenue rose 5.8pc in the first quarter. It added that the increase was driven by growth in its food-to-go categories. Revenue was 5.7pc lower on a reported basis.

At the AGM today, shareholders will vote on a planned tender offer that will see up to £509m returned to them.

The planned tender offer comes after Greencore, whose chief executive is Patrick Coveney, sold its US business last year for $1.07bn.

Greencore's original plan to use a special dividend to divide the cash amongst shareholders was criticised by many investors. Those who had stumped up cash to bankroll its purchase of US-based Peacock Foods in 2016 for $746m, would have wound up with a hefty tax bill to effectively get some of their own money back if a special dividend had proceeded.

Greencore's own biggest shareholder, Polaris Capital, had also opposed the special dividend, prompting the company to rethink the way in which it would split the spoils from the US divestment.

However, if the full £509m is not returned via the tender offer, Greencore will return the balance to shareholders after the completion of the offer, and probably via a special dividend.

The company, which makes more than 700m sandwiches a year, said this morning that it anticipates continued underlying revenue growth in its key convenience food categories during the current financial year.

"Adjusted operating profit growth will be driven by this revenue growth, improved operational performance, and by a planned review of central overheads," it noted.

"Although the group believes the risks from Brexit are manageable in the medium-term, the near-term challenges associated with a ‘no withdrawal agreement’ are uncertain," it warned.

Greencore said before Christmas that it has already started stockpiling some ingredients in advance of Brexit.

Online Editors