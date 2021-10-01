Greencore expects to generate up to €46m in profit

Irish food group Greencore says it expects to generate adjusted operating profit of between £36m and £40m (€42m-€46m) for its financial year 2020.

Last year Greencore reported adjusted operating profit of £32.5m.

The company’s financial year runs to September 24.

The Patrick Coveney-headed group said there has been further improvement in revenue, profitability, and cash flow momentum during its quarter four, supported by a continued increase in demand for food-to-go categories and “strong execution on new business wins.”

Group pro forma revenue is 27pc above quarter levels last year and 1pc above equivalent pre-Covid levels in quarter four 2019.

For the full year, Greencore expects a reported revenue of approximately £1.3bn (€1.5bn).

Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore, said: “We are pleased with the further improvement in our business in the fourth quarter, in particular the increase in demand across the business and our strong underlying cash generation.”

The group also expects net debt (excluding lease liabilities) at year end to be below £190m, an improvement on previous guidance of below £240m.

Greencore said there was an adjustment to the phasing of some capital expenditure projects into early financial year 2022, and the disposal of an investment property for approximately £7m was also completed.

The company is “encouraged” by the progress seen in the final quarter of financial year 2021.

Greencore said that while the supply chain and labour challenges persist across the UK food industry, it is working closely with customers and suppliers to mitigate the impact and to deliver strong operational service levels. The UK is Greencore’s single biggest market, which accounts for the bulk of its sales.

The company “is also engaging intensively with customers to recover input cost and other inflation.”

Greencore will publish its full results on November 30.