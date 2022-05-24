Greencore announces £50m share buyback as profits and revenues recover

Outgoing DAA CEO Dalton Philips, who is to take over as chief executive at Greencore in September. Photograph: Peter Rowen

Convenience food manufacturer Greencore is set to return up to £50m to shareholders over the next two years thanks to a boost in half-year revenue and profits.

The results come as the group enters its peak trading season in what it said was a “challenging environment” due to rampant inflation.

Group revenues rose 33.6pc and profits were up 84.6pc in the six months to the end of March, compared to the same period last year, Greencore said today.

It said it had “substantially recovered the significant input cost and other inflation” incurred since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 “through explicit price recovery mechanisms, constructive dialogue with customers, and operational efficiencies”.

“The Group is fully committed to recovery of the additional inflationary challenges that have materialised since March 2022, and is progressing well in this regard,” it said in an interim financial report.

It said it expects its full year results to be in line with market expectations, although “the inflationary environment remains volatile”.

Market expectations imply an operating profit of around £60m, according to Goodbody stockbrokers, which is in line with pre-Covid levels.

Greencore, which is headquartered in Santry, supplies a range of chilled, frozen and ambient foods to major UK food retailers, and has 16 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the UK.

Revenues were £770.8m (€905m) in the period, up from £577.1m in 2021, driven by strong growth in ‘to go’ and convenience foods.

Pro-forma revenue in Greencore’s food ‘to go’ categories was up 48pc year-on-year and is now at around 8pc above pre-Covid levels.

Adjusted operating profit reached £17.2m (€20.1m), up from £0.2m in the six months to March 2021.

Its adjusted operating margin rose to 2.2pc, from zero in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at £43.8m, a 65.3pc growth on 2021, with adjusted earnings per share of 1.8 pence, compared to a loss of 1.4 pence in 2021.

Net debt was £219.3m on March 25.

Greencore said it would return the £50m to shareholders in the form of a share buyback.

The group continued to add new business in the six months to March, with revenue from the new sales representing just over a third of Greencore’s pro forma revenue growth in the period.

A previously announced £30m investment to support the new business is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Despite the challenging operating backdrop, it is encouraging to see the strength of the top-line momentum,” said Goodbody food and beverage analysts Jason Molins and Patrick Higgins in a note.

“In addition, the Group has provided comfort on their ability to offset cost inflation through a combination of price recovery and efficiencies.”

Earlier this month Greencore announced that DAA boss Dalton Philips will take over as chief executive officer and executive director from September, taking over from Patrick Coveney.