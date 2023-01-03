Greencoat Renewables to acquire stake in German wind farm

Greencoat bought Tullahennel wind farm in Co Kerry in February 2022

Greencoat Renewables has acquired a 22.5pc stake in a German offshore windfarm as it focuses on the expansion of its European portfolio.

The Butendiek offshore windfarm is located in the North Sea, with the company purchasing the stake from investment fund Marguerite Pantheon.

The wind farm consists of 80 Siemens 3.6 megawatt turbines that have been in operation since 2015. Butendiek currently benefits from a fixed price feed-in-tariff (FiT) which will remain in place until the end of the year.

This tariff is a payment for electricity which enters the supply grid from a renewable energy source.

Greencoat Renewables reported that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of the year.

Following the investment into Butendiek in Germany, the firm’s total borrowings will now stand at around 47pc of gross asset value.

Separately, the company has also completed the acquisition of the 25 megawatt Taghart windfarm in Cavan, as well as a 45 megawatt Kokkoneva wind farm in Finland.

Greeencoat Renewables said that both acquisitions were purchased under a forward sale commitment.

“The acquisition of Butendiek demonstrates Greencoat Renewables' commitment to the European offshore wind sector, which plays an increasing role in providing cost-competitive, decarbonated and reliable electricity,” investment manager Bertrand Gautier said.

In September, the company reported profit after tax of €75m in the six months to June 30, up from €22.7m in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue for the period was €143m.

Greencoat Renewables’s investments generated 1,127giga watt hours of electricity in the first half of 2022, up from 745giga watt hours of electricity in the same period last year.