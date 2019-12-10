Greencoat Renewables share placing is over subscribed

Greencoat Renewables has raised €125m in an over subscribed share placing.

The 110,619,469 placing shares will be issued at the price of €1.13 per placing share, increasing the total issued share capital of the company to 630,619,469 ordinary shares.

The shares to be issued represent approximately 21pc of the company’s existing issued ordinary share capital prior to the initial placing.

Proceeds from the placing will be used to refinance the company’s revolving credit facility, allowing it to make acquisitions, while maintaining gearing within its target range.

Rónán Murphy, chairman of Greencoat Renewables, said: “The oversubscribed placing demonstrates their confidence in the business and will enable us to deliver on our strategy.

We look forward to completing the fundraising at our EGM on 16th December and continuing to add value for our shareholders through the acquisition of value-accretive assets in Ireland and our target European countries.”

Online Editors