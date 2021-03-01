Greencoat Renewables sees energy generation increase by over 22pc last year

Greencoat has agreed to buy a wind farm in Finland

Renewable energy investor Greencoat Renewables saw its energy generation increase by over 22pc last year to 1,404 gigawatt hours.

Net cash generation increased by 36pc last year to €66.4m, according to annual results from the group.

During the year Greencoat increased its portfolio to 21 wind farm investments.

It purchased four wind farms in Ireland in the period. It also completed its first deal in Continental Europe with the acquisition of three wind farms in France.

The company has declared total dividends of 6.06 cent per share with respect to the year.

Ronan Murphy, chairman of Greencoat Renewables, said: "I am very pleased to announce another strong set of results for the company, both in terms of operational performance and continued implementation of our growth strategy.”

“While real challenges remain in the wider economy as a consequence of Covid-19, fortunately the company continues to perform extremely well, demonstrating the stability of our business model.”

Greencoat said the placement of a new three year €300m revolving credit facility and €200m of five year term loans during in 2020 added more stability to its capital structure.

The company has also issued 111 million new shares raising €125m.

Greencoat had €427.9m in aggregate debt as at 31 December 2020.

Post year end, the company announced its agreement to acquire the Kokkoneva wind farm in Finland once it becomes operational in 2022.

It has also agreed to buy the Cordal wind farm in Ireland, which is expected to close in April 2021.

Mr Murphy said Greencoat has “matured significantly in the three plus years since listing.”

“We are much larger and more diversified and are benefiting from increasing economies of scale. We also have a considerable opportunity ahead of us as we bring our expertise and experience to the deep pool of renewable assets in Europe,” he added.

