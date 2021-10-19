Greencoat Renewables raises €165m in oversubscribed share placing

Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables has raised €165m in an oversubscribed share placing.

The funds will be used to partly pay down its revolving credit facility, which is currently drawn by €115m, according to a statement from the group.

In addition, the money will help the company further invest in assets.

Greencoat said it has “multiple attractive near-term investment opportunities” under consideration in both wind and solar assets in Ireland and continental European markets, with around 300MW under exclusivity across a mix of operating and forward sale opportunities located in Ireland, the Nordics and Spain.

It also has over 350MW of “other pipeline opportunities.”

The shares to be issued represent approximately 20pc of the company's existing issued ordinary share capital prior to the initial placing.

The company said 148,648,649 placing shares will be issued at the placing price of €1.11 per placing share, increasing the total issued share capital of the company to 889,887,587 ordinary shares.

Rónán Murphy, chairman of Greencoat Renewables, said: "I am pleased to announce another successful and oversubscribed placing, and I thank shareholders for their ongoing strong support.”

“The company is well positioned in terms of pipeline, gearing and headroom for acquisitions, and I am very optimistic about our prospects for near and medium term growth across Europe."

The placing is conditional on shareholder approval at the EGM to be held on October 28.

Mr Murphy has agreed to subscribe for 25,000 placing shares.

Kevin McNamara and Emer Gilvarry, both directors of the company, have agreed to subscribe for 10,000 and 32,168 placing shares respectively.