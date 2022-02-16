Greencoat Renewables purchases county Kerry wind farm

Listed renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables has purchased Tullahennel wind farm.

Greencoat acquired the wind farm from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

The windfarm is located in county Kerry and consists of 13 GE 2.85 megawatt turbines that have been operational since September 2018.

The price paid for the wind farm was not publicly disclosed.

The windfarm's revenues are contracted under the REFIT 2 scheme, providing “a long-term guaranteed minimum floor price for the electricity generated until the end of 2032,” according to a statement from Greencoat.

GE will continue to manage the operations and maintenance contract.

The acquisition is being funded by the company's existing credit facility.

Following the acquisition, Greencoat Renewables' total borrowings will represent 43pc of its gross asset value.

"We are pleased to continue consolidating the Irish renewable energy market with the acquisition of another high-quality asset with long-term contracted revenues,” Paul O'Donnell, investment manager at Greencoat, said.

“We are encouraged by the range of attractive opportunities that exist, both in Ireland and the wider European market and are focused on building the premier European renewable energy portfolio which offers strong secure long-term income for shareholders."

Initially focused solely on the purchase and management of operating wind farms in Ireland, Greencoat is now also investing in wind and solar assets in certain other European countries “with stable and robust renewable energy frameworks.”

Last October the company purchased a 101 megawatt wind farm in Sweden from Enercon. The acquisition is Greencoat’ first transaction in Sweden, expanding the company’s presence in the Nordics.

In the same month, Greencoat raised €165m in an oversubscribed share placing.

Greencoat Renewables is managed by Greencoat Capital.