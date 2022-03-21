Greencoat Renewables launches second capital raise, targets European investment

Irish-listed wind energy firm Greencoat Renewables has announced a second share issue under its €400m programme launched last October.

The placing price of €1.12 represents a discount of 6.7pc on the closing price per ordinary share of €1.20 last Friday, and represents a premium of 6.6pc on the last reported net asset value of 105.1 cents per share at the end of December.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to partly pay down a €75.7m revolving credit facility and to invest in assets under exclusivity and forward sale contracts.

Greencoat has an estimated 380 megawatts (MW) worth of operating and forward sale contracts in Irish and European markets at a at an enterprise value of over €600m, the firm said in a statement.

The investments include transactions in Sweden, France, Spain and a new market in northern Europe, the latter representing a 50pc acquisition of a large operating offshore wind farm which would provide a strategic entry point to the European market, the statement said.

Greencoat’s non-executive chairman, Ronan Murphy, said the share issue reflected “the strength of our pipeline and continued confidence in our ability to deliver value-accretive growth for shareholders".

“The growth and strategic diversification we have achieved in the business reflects our market-leading position in the Irish market and our strong relationships and expanding footprint across continental Europe.

“Since the launch of the current share issuance programme, we have acquired our first asset in Sweden and agreed our first forward-sale transaction in Spain.”

The company invested around €360m in Irish assets during 2021 and early 2022, increasing its Irish portfolio size by 33pc since the end of December 2020.

Greencoat Renewables is the largest asset owner of operating wind energy assets in Ireland, with a 16pc market share.

It currently has approximately 889 million ordinary shares in issue.

Mr Murphy, along with Greencoat director Marco Graziano and partner Bertrand Gautier intend to participate in today’s placing, increasing their respective shareholding.