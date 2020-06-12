Greencoat Renewables completes first acquisition in continental Europe

Dublin-listed Greencoat Renewables has completed its first acquisition in continental Europe with the €30m purchase of a 51.9MW portfolio of wind farms in France.

The previously announced deal brings Greencoat’s total installed capacity to 528.1MW.

The portfolio of three windfarms all benefit from France's “stable and supportive tariff regime,” which guarantees a fixed price for the electricity produced by the asset via a Feed in Tariff with a weighted average remaining subsidy life of 12.3 years, according to a statement from Greencoat.

The portfolio comes with 16-year long term fixed rate project finance and Greencoat Renewables' total borrowings now represent 43pc of gross asset value.

Bertrand Gautier, investment manager at Greencoat, said: "We are very pleased to take ownership of this excellent portfolio, which demonstrates one of our key strategies of seeking value on the continent.

Whilst Ireland remains our core market, through our deep relationships with a range of major counterparties we are seeing a high volume of attractive opportunities in the very large secondary markets of our target European geographies."

Online Editors