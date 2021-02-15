Greencoat Renewables buys wind farm in Finland for €60m

Greencoat Renewables is purchasing Kokkoneva wind farm in Finland from Abo wind, a global renewable energy project developer, for a consideration of approximately €60m.

The 43.2 megawatt asset is currently under construction, with commencement of commercial operations expected in the first half of next year.

The deal is structured under a forward sale model and will only be completed once Kokkoneva is fully operational.

In a statement today Greencoat said the agreement is in line with its European expansion strategy and follows the acquisition of a portfolio of three French wind farms in the summer of last year.

The Finnish wind market is well-established and characterised by high wind speeds, large capacity turbines, and a correspondingly low cost of electricity generation, Greencoat said.

Kokkoneva is a subsidy-free wind farm and has entered a 10-year fixed-price corporate PPA agreement with Gasum, Finland's state-owned gas utility for the majority of the electricity generated.

A corporate PPA is a long-term agreement between a renewable energy developer and a consumers for purchasing energy.

Paul O'Donnell, partner at Greencoat Capital, the investment manager, said: "The combination of low-cost renewable energy, and a well-developed Corporate PPA market make the Nordics a very attractive target for renewable energy investment.”

He added that Greencoat has sight of “further value-accretive opportunities in Finland and the rest of the Nordic region.”

“As the renewable generation market continues to develop, we expect to see greater opportunity in forward-sale and corporate PPA models and believe Greencoat Renewables is well positioned to benefit both in Europe and in Ireland," Mr O'Donnell said.

The wind farm will use nine Nordex N149 4.8MW turbines.

Abo wind will finance and manage the construction of the wind farm and will continue to provide operational management services for the wind farm once operational.

In November Greencoat announced a share placing of €100m.

The proceeds of the placing were to be used to pay down the company's existing revolving credit facility.

In addition, funds will be used to provide financial flexibility to take advantage of “a pipeline in excess of €500m” in acquisition opportunities in Ireland and in other European countries, the company said at the time.

