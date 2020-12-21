Greencoat Renewables buys two wind farms for €123m

Listed energy company Greencoat Renewables is buying the Cloghan and Taghart wind farms in counties Offaly and Cavan for a combined price of €123m.

Greencoat is purchasing the wind farms from the Norwegian State-owned company Statkraft under a forward sale agreement, which means Greencoat will pay for the assets at a future date.

Construction of the wind farms is scheduled to begin shortly.

The acquisition due for completion once each wind farm is fully operational, expected in late 2022.

Cloghan, a 37.8 Mega Watt wind farm, is located in county Offaly, while Taghart a 25.2 Mega Watt wind farm is located in county Cavan.

Statkraft will manage the construction of each wind farm and will continue to provide trading and operational management services for the wind farms once operational, according to a statement from Greencoat.

Both wind farms benefit from 15-year fixed price contracts, secured under the recent Renewable Energy Support Scheme 1 (RESS 1) auction.

This is the first Greencoat Renewables acquisition supported by the government's RESS scheme.

Paul O'Donnell, partner at Greencoat Capital, the investment manager, said: "Securing our first assets under RESS is an important milestone for us as the RESS auctions will continue to support the growth of the Irish renewables market.

We expect this combination of contracted revenues and forward-purchases to become commonplace in both Ireland and Europe over the next few years, and we believe Greencoat Renewables is well positioned given our scale and the strength of our relationships."

Last month Greencoat announced a share placing of €100m. The proceeds of the placing will be used to pay down the company's existing revolving credit facility.

In addition, funds will be used to provide financial flexibility to take advantage of “a pipeline in excess of €500m” in acquisition opportunities in Ireland and in other European countries, the company said in a statement at the time.

The placing comes under Greencoat’s 350 million share issuance programme, launched in November last year, of which a balance of around 239 million ordinary shares remains available for issue. That same month last year, Greencoat raised €125m in an oversubscribed share placing.

Online Editors