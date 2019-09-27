Greencoat Renewables appoints new company secretary

Windfarms investor Greencoat Renewables has appointed Estera Administration as its new company secretary.

This comes after Andrea Finegan resigned from the role with immediate effect after holding the position since the group's admission to the stock exchange.

Ronan Murphy, chairman of Greencoat, said: "I would like to thank Andrea, on behalf of the board, for the very significant role she has played in the development of Greencoat Renewables and wish Andrea well for the future".

Estera Administration has been acting as assistant company secretary since January 2018.

Elsewhere, the company said that Emer Gilvarry has been appointed senior independent director with immediate effect.

Ms Gilvarry, an independent non-executive director since admission, is also on a number of the company’s committees.

Earlier this year Greencoat raised €147.7m in an oversubscribed share placing.

