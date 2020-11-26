Greencoat Renewables announces €100m share placing

Listed energy company Greencoat Renewables has announced a share placing of €100m.

The proceeds of the placing will be used to pay down the company's existing revolving credit facility.

In addition, funds will be used to provide financial flexibility to take advantage of “a pipeline in excess of €500m” in acquisition opportunities in Ireland and in other European countries, the company said in a statement.

The placing comes under Greencoat’s 350 million share issuance programme, launched in November 2019, of which a balance of around 239 million ordinary shares remains available for issue.

Ronan Murphy, chairman of Greencoat, said: "Our long-term investment strategy is to progressively build a portfolio of renewable energy assets, which deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.

This capital raise will facilitate a further step forward in building a diversified portfolio of assets which will generate strong returns over the long-term while also supporting the transition to a net zero carbon economy.”

The company intends to place approximately 88.5 million placing shares at a placing price of €1.13 per placing share.

The price represents a discount of 4.2pc to the closing share price of €1.18 on Euronext Dublin yesterday, and a premium of 10.9pc to Greencoat’s last reported net asset value of 101.9 cent per share as at September 30.

Davy and RBC Europe (which trades as RBC Capital Markets) are acting as joint bookrunners and Commerzbank is acting as co-lead manager in respect of the placing.

The placing will be made on a non-pre-emptive basis to institutional investors and members of the public are not entitled to participate.

Ronan Murphy intends to participate in the placing, subscribing for approximately €25,000 worth of placing shares.

Following completion of the placing, he will hold circa 192,694 ordinary shares, representing about 0.03pc of the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of the company.

Marco Graziano, who is also a director of Greencoat, intends to participate in the placing by subscribing for approximately 65,000 placing shares. This will bring his share of the company up to 0.01pc.

