Greencoat Renewables acquires Knocknalour wind farm for €10.9m

The 9.2 Mega Watt wind farm is located in County Wexford.

Knocknalour wind farm consists of four Enercon E70 turbines.

The wind farm was commissioned in September 2013, and its revenues have been contracted under the renewable energy feed-in tariff scheme, providing a long term guaranteed minimum floorprice for the electricity generated.

The acquisition was funded by Greencoat’s €250m credit facility.

Following the deal, Greencoat total borrowings will be 21pc of Gross Asset Value, excluding consideration of the Coillte acquisition announced last week, which is expected to close during November 2018.

Earlier this week Greencoat announced that it had generated net cash of €13.4m in the six months to 30 June.

Ireland's first stock market-listed renewables firm, which floated last summer, is backed by AIB and the State's Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Online Editors