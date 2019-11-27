Greencoat Renewables acquires Donegal windfarm for €10.5m

Wind power investment firm Greencoat Renewables has acquired the 14.0MW Beam Hill wind farm in county Donegal for €10.5m.

This brings Greencoat Renewables' portfolio of operational wind assets to 461MW.

The wind farm consists of eight Vestas V66 turbines that have been operational since November 2006.

Vestas will continue to manage the operations and maintenance contract.

The acquisition is being funded by the company's €380m credit facility.

Bertrand Gautier, investment manager at Greencoat said: "Beam Hill represents our first merchant wind farm acquisition and will allow Greencoat Renewables to explore different contracted power price structures, including the emerging corporate PPA market in Ireland".

Last week Greencoat said it was looking to raise €100m through a share issue programme in order to fund further merger and acquisition opportunities in Ireland and Europe.

The Dublin-listed company said Ireland remains "an attractive location" for investment in wind assets, "with a reliable wind resource and robust regulatory regime".

Online Editors