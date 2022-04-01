Greencoat raises €281.5m in second capital raise

Irish-listed wind energy firm Greencoat Renewables has raised €281.5m in a recent share placement, which it said was oversubscribed.

The energy firm, which generates electricity for over 300,000 homes in Ireland, announced that the proceeds would allow it to “execute on assets under exclusivity and meet obligations under committed forward sale investments”.

The results of the share placement were announced Friday, following the initial placement on March 21 of just over 251,351,351 shares at a price of €1.12 each.

It was the second time in six months the firm went back to the markets to raise funds to continue a European buying spree, amid rising energy prices.

Today’s capital raise was part of an original 400 million-share issuance programme launched last October, when Greencoat raised an initial €165m after issuing 148.6 million shares from the allotment.

This month’s placement represented around 28pc of the firm’s existing issued ordinary share capital at the time.

The 400 million share issuance programme increases the total share capital of the company to 1,141,238,938 ordinary shares.

The firm said in a statement on Friday that it had “multiple attractive near-term investment opportunities under consideration in Ireland and continental European markets”.

“I am very pleased with the oversubscribed placing, reflecting shareholder confidence as we continue to build one of the leading European renewable energy infrastructure companies,” said chairman Rónán Murphy.

“As the transition to renewable energy gathers pace, I am very optimistic about the prospects for the business and look forward to deploying these proceeds to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy.”

Earlier this year the company purchased Tullahennel wind farm in county Kerry, consisting of 13 turbines that have been operational since September 2018.

Founded in 2009, Greencoat Renewables is managed by Greencoat Capital, a specialist manager dedicated to the renewable energy infrastructure sector. It has offices in London and Dublin and approximately £7bn under management.