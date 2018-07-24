Greencoat raises €111m in share placing

Renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat has raised €111m in an oversubscribed share placing.

The funds raised will be used to refinance the company’s revolving credit facility, allowing the company to make acquisitions.

Greencoat already owns five windfarms in Ireland.

The company will issue 110 million placing shares at a price of €1.01 per share, increasing the total issued share capital of the company to 380 million ordinary shares. These placing shares will represent around 41pc of the company’s existing issued ordinary share capital prior to the placing.

"We are very pleased with the support from new and existing investors," Rónán Murphy, chairman of Greencoat Renewables, said.

"We look forward to completing the fundraising following our EGM next week and continuing to acquire value-accretive wind generation assets in Ireland’s attractive secondary market."

Ireland's first stock market-listed renewables firm, which floated last summer, is backed by AIB and the State's Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Greencoat Renewables raised €270m in gross proceeds last year from its flotation, including €145m from investors and an additional €105m from AIB.

This is the company’s first follow-on fundraising since its Initial Public Offering.

Online Editors