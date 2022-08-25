Grafton Group sees revenues rise in first half of the year

Building materials firm Grafton Group reported a rise in revenues for the first half of the year.

The company, which owns the Chadwicks and Woodie’s brands in Ireland, recorded revenue growth of 12.2pc for the six months ended 30 June.

Sales for the period were £1.2bn (€1.42bn.)

Adjusted profit before tax for the first half of the year stood at £143.4m (€169.7m), a decline of 3.6pc from the same period last year.

In the trading update, the company reported that distribution businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands had performed strongly.

Grafton Group also pointed to a normalisation of revenue and profitability in its Woodies DIY, home and garden business following a surge of demand during periods of lockdown.

Volumes and profitability were also lower at the group’s Selco business relative to the strong performance recorded last year.

Chadwicks had an “exceptionally strong” first-half performance in Ireland, with growth in both revenue and operating profit.

Supply chain constraints have also improved, with the group reporting a normalisation of trading patterns as materials shortages eased.

However, Grafton Group noted ongoing inflationary headwinds, with building materials prices rising sharply, which softened volumes in more competitive markets.

“Our first half performance saw a significant normalisation of activity levels following exceptional pandemic related spikes in trading in the first half of 2021,” said chief executive Gavin Slark.

“Though potential macro-economic headwinds remain, Grafton is uniquely placed to outperform given its leading market positions, geographic diversity and the relative resilience of its core repair, maintenance and improvement market,” he added.

In June, Mr Slark announced his intentions to step down at the end of this year. The search for a successor has now commenced with the support of an executive search firm, according to the company.