Grafton Group revenues rise by 9.1pc in 2022

Building materials firm Grafton Group said that revenues were up by 9.1pc in 2022 as a result of rising prices and growth in its distribution businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands.

Group revenue rose to £2.3bn (€2.6bn) last year, up from £2.11bn (€2.4bn) reported the year prior.

Half of the group’s revenue was generated from its businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland.

The company owns the Chadwicks and Woodie’s businesses in the Irish market.

In a trading update, the group said that its distribution businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands had performed strongly due to good underlying demand and building materials price inflation.

The Chadwicks’ business in Ireland also recorded high levels of activity due to ongoing activity in the residential new build market, as well as for renovation, maintenance and improvement.

Trading normalised at Woodie’s following the reversal of “exceptional pandemic-related gains”, with sales marginally down on 2021 levels.

Overall, revenue from the group’s Irish businesses rose 14.4pc on a constant currency basis in Ireland.

Grafton Group pointed to softening conditions in its UK distribution business, although the rate of decline in volumes slowed.

Trading in the group’s UK manufacturing business also slowed as a result of lower activity in the housing market.

Total UK sales last year were up 2pc compared to 2021 levels.

The group now anticipates full year adjusted operating profit to be marginally ahead of the top end of analysts’ forecasts.

“It is pleasing to note that despite mixed macroeconomic and market conditions, we expect full year operating profit to be slightly ahead of the top end Analysts’ forecasts for 2022,” chief executive Eric Born said.