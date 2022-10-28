Grafton Group appoints new chief executive

Woodie’s owner Grafton Group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed Gavin Slark.

Gavin Slark, who has held the role for 11 years, announced its intention to step down in July.

Eric Born will now take over the top job at the building materials distributor and will join the company on 28 November.

Mr Slark will remain with the group until the end of the year to facilitate the transition.

Mr Born’s appointment comes following an “extensive” selection process, according to an update from the group.

He previously held the role of chief executive of aviation services provider Swissport International AG for five years and also led supply chain solutions provider Wincanton in the UK and Ireland.

Mr Born was also a former president of airline catering provider Gategroup. Prior to this, he also worked in a number of senior roles in the Swiss and UK retail sectors.

"I am delighted to be joining Grafton at this stage in its history,” he said.

“The Group has a portfolio of quality, high returning businesses with good market positions that provide an excellent growth platform."

"Eric Born is a very experienced CEO and business leader with a proven track record of creating shareholder value in publicly listed and private equity owned national and international businesses of scale in the retail, logistics and aviation services sectors,” said chair of the group Michael Roney.