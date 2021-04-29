Grafton boss sells £2m of shares

The chief executive of Grafton Group, Gavin Slack, has sold £2.15m of shares in the group , following results on Wednesday that lifted the price of the stock.

In a notice to the stock exchange Grafton confirmed that the CEO had sold 180,000 of his shares at a price of £11.98 each on Thursday.

Shares in Grafton Group were lifted from £10.88 each to more than £12 on Wednesday in London on Wednesday after the company increased its profit guidance for the year.

Grafton, which had previously forecast operating profit of £206m (€237m) for 2021, increased its guidance by 15pc to 20pc following “stronger than anticipated growth” in revenue in March and April, according to a trading update.

Group revenue since the start of the year to April 18 was £846.8m (€974m), an increase of 32.9pc on the same period last year, when the company was hit by the first wave of lockdowns.

Grafton’s brands include Chadwicks and Woodie's DIY in Ireland, Selco, Buildbase, Leyland SDM, MacBlair, CPI EuroMix and StairBox in the UK, and Isero and Polvo in the Netherlands.



