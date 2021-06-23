Government to sell stake in Bank of Ireland

The Government has said it plans to sell its remaining shares in Bank of Ireland over the next six months.

The State currently holds 13.9pc of the bank’s shares.

The number of shares sold will depend on market conditions, among other factors, according to a statement from the Department.

In order to ensure that the taxpayers' interest is protected, shares will not be sold below a certain price per share which the Department of Finance will keep under review, the statement added.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has hired Citigroup Global Markets to manage the sale of the shares.

"Today's announcement marks the start of a phased exit from the State's remaining investment in Bank of Ireland,” Minister Donohoe said.

“When all cashflows are taken into account the taxpayer has already recorded a surplus on its investment in and support for the bank, even before the sales of these shares are accounted for. A trading plan enables the State to sell down its shares in a low cost carefully controlled manner while avoiding the need to try to time our disposals with market conditions,” he added.

The Department of Finance is being advised by N.M. Rothschild & Co and William Fry in relation to this transaction.

Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Bank of Ireland, said the move by the Government is “a positive step - for Irish taxpayers, the Irish economy, and Bank of Ireland.”

“Today's announcement commences a process which will add to the returns already received, and also marks an important moment in normalising the relationship between the Irish State and Bank of Ireland," Ms McDonagh added.

