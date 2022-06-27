Government to sell around €325m of AIB shares

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD, has announced plans to sell around 5pc of AIB by way of a so called placing to institutional investors – effectively inviting buyers to bid for a share of the available stock.

The move will reduce the State’s majority shareholding in the bank to approximately 63.5pc from 68.5pc currently. Based on yesterday’s closing share price the bank has a market capitalisation of €6.5bn, valuing the stake to be sold at around €325m depending on the price achieved on the day.

The funds raised will claw back a share of the €20.8bn cost of bailing out the bank more than a decade ago, about half of which has been recouped to date.

The placing to institutional investors is a faster way to reduce the State’s stake than the process used to cut taxpayers’ stake in Bank of Ireland over the past year, which was done by drip feeding shares onto the market.

The AIB placing is expected to comprise 133.7 million of ordinary shares, representing approximately 5pc of the issued ordinary capital of the Company and 7.3pc of the State’s shareholding.

The Minister has undertaken not to sell further shares in AIB for a period of 90 calendar days following the completion of the placing without prior written consent.

London investment bank Rothschild is acting as independent financial adviser on the deal and William Fry and Allen & Overy are acting as legal counsel to the Department of Finance in connection with the sale.